4th Fighter Wing hosts Airman Leadership School class 24-GOLF Graduation Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Abraham, right, 567th Red Horse Squadron, right, accepts the Distinguished Graduate Award from Senior Master Sgt. Oliver Missick, left, Wing Staff Agency wing safety superintendent, during the Airman Leadership School class 24-G graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 27, 2024. Students awarded the Distinguished Graduate Award displayed effective teamwork, academic excellence and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero)