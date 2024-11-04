501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROK Army Brigadier Gen. Kim, Young Kyun from the ROK Army Headquarters briefs about an event during the Brigade Capabilities Demonstration (CAPDEM) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on October 31, 2024. CAPDEM is an event where the brigade showcases its skills and new tactics, allowing soldiers to practice, refine, and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Diego Figueroa, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)