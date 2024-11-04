501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier and a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldier from the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade conduct a demonstration of the RC-12 aircraft during the Brigade Capabilities Demonstration (CAPDEM) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on October 31, 2024. CAPDEM is an event where the brigade showcases its skills and new tactics, allowing soldiers to practice, refine, and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Chang Lee, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)