    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration [Image 6 of 13]

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier and a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldier from the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade conduct a demonstration of the RC-12 aircraft during the Brigade Capabilities Demonstration (CAPDEM) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on October 31, 2024. CAPDEM is an event where the brigade showcases its skills and new tactics, allowing soldiers to practice, refine, and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Chang Lee, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 03:31
    Photo ID: 8737085
    VIRIN: 241031-A-A0898-1024
    Resolution: 4469x6704
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

