501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration

ROK Army Brigadier Gen. Kim, Young Kyun conducts a welcome brief to military guests prior to the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Capabilities Demonstration (CAPDEM) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on October 31, 2024. CAPDEM is an event where the brigade showcases its skills and new tactics, allowing soldiers to practice, refine, and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Chang Lee, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)