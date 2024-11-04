501st Military Intelligence Brigade Hosts Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Park from the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade demonstrates the counterintelligence capacity of the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion during the Brigade Capabilities Demonstration (CAPDEM) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on October 31, 2024. CAPDEM is an event where the brigade showcases its skills and new tactics, allowing soldiers to practice, refine, and improve their effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Chang Lee, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)