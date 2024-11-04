Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena [Image 4 of 4]

    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, parks on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. During their deployment to Kadena, the 34th FGS will have the opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with a variety of flying units and support deterrence measures throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 03:17
    Photo ID: 8737074
    VIRIN: 241104-F-LD348-1073
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 803.37 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

