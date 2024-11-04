F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits under a shelter at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. The U.S. Air Force deploys its most advanced capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region to signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)