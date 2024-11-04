Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits under a shelter at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. The U.S. Air Force deploys its most advanced capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region to signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 03:17
    Photo ID: 8737070
    VIRIN: 241104-F-LD348-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena
    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download