F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits under a shelter at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. The transition to more modern aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to enhancing posture and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
