F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Kadena

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gunnar Luna, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, refuels an F-35A Lightning IIs at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. Crew chiefs maintain aircraft to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
11.04.2024
|11.05.2024 03:17
|8737073
|241104-F-LD348-1027
|5637x3751
|790.27 KB
|Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
