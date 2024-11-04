Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 9]

    2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition

    GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers walk down the range during the 2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, Nov. 4, 2024. This competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8736142
    VIRIN: 241104-Z-QH451-1520
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    KYBWC FY25
    2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition

