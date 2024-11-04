Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier particpates in the stress shoot challange during the 2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, Nov. 3, 2024. This competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier)