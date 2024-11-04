Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers converse during the 2025 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, on Nov. 3, 2024. The competition highlights the adaptability, resilience, and lethality of U.S. forces, reaffirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier)