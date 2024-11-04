Hurricane Milton Response in Sarasota Florida

(Right to left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineer employee, Peggy Bebb, a Public Affairs specialist with the Jacksonville District interviews and talks with U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman as photographer Bri Sanchez looks on in the Deployable Tactical Operations System vehicle (ECCV-7) in Sarasota, Fla. USACE deployed personnel from around the country in support of Operation Blue Roof in response to Hurricane Milton. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
