The 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr., talks with Nicole Cominoli, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District program manager and Operation Blue Roof mission manager, during a recent visit to the Emergency Field Office (EFO) in Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8736070
|VIRIN:
|241029-A-BO243-1005
|Resolution:
|1326x778
|Size:
|172.81 KB
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.