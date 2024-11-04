Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr., talks with Nicole Cominoli, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District program manager and Operation Blue Roof mission manager, during a recent visit to the Emergency Field Office (EFO) in Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)