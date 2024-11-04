Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida [Image 11 of 13]

    Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Milton-battered Florida

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr., talks with Nicole Cominoli, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District program manager and Operation Blue Roof mission manager, during a recent visit to the Emergency Field Office (EFO) in Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8736070
    VIRIN: 241029-A-BO243-1005
    Resolution: 1326x778
    Size: 172.81 KB
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Milton
    Milton24

