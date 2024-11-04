Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response, MCV's on mission to collect Right of Entry Collections [Image 10 of 13]

    Hurricane Milton Response, MCV's on mission to collect Right of Entry Collections

    ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Rolando Sanidad from the Baltimore District, Katie Blanton, St. Louis District and Ethan Bean also from the Baltimore District talk with local residents about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof mission at a Mobile Command Vehicle in Orange City, Florida. They are deployed to Florida to support Hurricane Milton. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Milton
    Milton24

