Hurricane Milton Response, MCV's on mission to collect Right of Entry Collections

Rolando Sanidad from the Baltimore District, Katie Blanton, St. Louis District and Ethan Bean also from the Baltimore District talk with local residents about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof mission at a Mobile Command Vehicle in Orange City, Florida. They are deployed to Florida to support Hurricane Milton. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8736069
|VIRIN:
|241102-A-BO243-1592
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
