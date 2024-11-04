The 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr., poses for a picture with deployed USACE members at the Emergency Field Office in Sarasota, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8736071
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-BO243-1045
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Engineers visits Hurricane Miltion Response team in Florida [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.