U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Corps District participate in the Marine Corps birthday ceremony sword detail in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson.)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8735818
|VIRIN:
|241101-M-HN660-1211
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marine Corps District Ball [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Allegra CatalanDyson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.