    4th Marine Corps District Ball [Image 4 of 8]

    4th Marine Corps District Ball

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allegra CatalanDyson 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Corps District participate in the Marine Corps birthday ceremony sword detail in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson.)

