4th Marine Corps District Ball

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Delando Bradford, the adjutant with 4th Marine Corps District participates in the Marine Corps birthday ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson.)