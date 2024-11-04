4th Marine Corps District Ball 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Corps District’s color guard stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the Marine Corps birthday ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson.)