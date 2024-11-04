4th Marine Corps District Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Hunter Calkins, the marketing and communication officer with 4th Marine Corps District participates in the Marine Corps birthday ceremony sword detail in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. Calkins is a native of Valdosta, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allegra Catalan-Dyson.)