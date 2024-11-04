Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 23, 2024) An F-14A Tomcat, Bureau Number 162591, on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla., is displayed at Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md. Accepted by the Navy in 1985, this Tomcat served in combat roles, symbolizing the strength and innovation of naval aviation through history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)