Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 23, 2024) An F-4J Phantom II, Bureau Number 154783, on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla., is displayed at Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md. Accepted by the Navy in 1968, this Phantom II flew in a combat role and now commemorates the history and achievements of Navy aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)