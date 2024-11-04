Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 23, 2024) An A4D-1 Skyhawk, Bureau Number 139968, on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla., is displayed at Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md. Accepted by the Bureau of Aeronautics in 1957, this Skyhawk served in combat roles and later in training. The aircraft now stands as a tribute to the legacy of naval aviation and those who served. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)