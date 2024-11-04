Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 23, 2024) An EA-6B Prowler, Bureau Number 163395, on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla., is displayed at Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md. Built after 1988, this Prowler represents the advancements in electronic warfare capabilities and the enduring legacy of Navy aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)