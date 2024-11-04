Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 23, 2024) An EA-6B Prowler, Bureau Number 163395, on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla., is displayed at Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md. Built after 1988, this Prowler represents the advancements in electronic warfare capabilities and the enduring legacy of Navy aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8735504
    VIRIN: 241031-N-ID676-1007
    Resolution: 4176x2116
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md
    Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md
    Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md
    Ellyson Park, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download