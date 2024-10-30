Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAS 24 [Image 5 of 5]

    TURKEY

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs and Brig. Gen. Shawn Holtz, Africa Command Strategy, Engagement and Programs deputy director, attend a meeting with members of the Royal Moroccan Air Force at the Marrakech Airshow (MAS) 2024, Oct. 31, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. The interaction and exchanges provided with allies and partners at MAS 2024 allow the U.S. to learn from and leverage the strengths of other nations which bring unique perspectives and capabilities to the table. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    This work, MAS 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

