U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs and Brig. Gen. Shawn Holtz, Africa Command Strategy, Engagement and Programs deputy director, attend a meeting with members of the Royal Moroccan Air Force at the Marrakech Airshow (MAS) 2024, Oct. 31, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. The interaction and exchanges provided with allies and partners at MAS 2024 allow the U.S. to learn from and leverage the strengths of other nations which bring unique perspectives and capabilities to the table. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)