    MAS 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    MAS 24

    TURKEY

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Casey, a pilot with the Utah Air National Guard, poses for a photo with an attendee onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Marrakech Airshow 2024, Oct. 31, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. For over 20 years, the Utah National Guard’s partnership with Morocco has fostered strong, trust-based relationships with Morocco’s military, focused on security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8734435
    VIRIN: 241006-F-BS488-1043
    Resolution: 7226x4817
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

