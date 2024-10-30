Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Casey, a pilot with the Utah Air National Guard, poses for a photo with an attendee onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Marrakech Airshow 2024, Oct. 31, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. For over 20 years, the Utah National Guard’s partnership with Morocco has fostered strong, trust-based relationships with Morocco’s military, focused on security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)