U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Casey, a pilot with the Utah Air National Guard, poses for a photo with an attendee onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Marrakech Airshow 2024, Oct. 31, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. For over 20 years, the Utah National Guard’s partnership with Morocco has fostered strong, trust-based relationships with Morocco’s military, focused on security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8734435
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-BS488-1043
|Resolution:
|7226x4817
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAS 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.