    MAS 24

    TURKEY

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Peter Sittenauer, European Command/Africa Command Regional Operations director, is greeted at the Marrakech Airshow 2024, Oct. 30, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. The Department of Defense works with partners to strengthen regional relationships and uses events like MAS 2024 to share ideas and develop positive working relationships with African and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

