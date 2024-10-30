U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawn Holtz, Africa Command Strategy, Engagement and Programs deputy director, watches an aerial demonstration at the Marrakech Airshow (MAS) 2024, Oct. 30, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. The Department of Defense works with partners to strengthen regional relationships and uses events like MAS 2024 to share ideas and develop positive working relationships with African and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
