Sgt. Kristopher Sparks (right) receives a commendation certificate on the shores of Okinawa, recognizing his exemplary performance during a recent operation. This moment, shared with his colleagues, highlights the collaborative spirit and achievement within the unit.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 21:25
|Photo ID:
|8734125
|VIRIN:
|241104-A-FN691-3603
|Resolution:
|1008x756
|Size:
|314.55 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service
