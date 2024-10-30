Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service [Image 11 of 13]

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    The younger son of Sgt. Sparks grins broadly while wearing his father’s military cap, symbolizing the deep connection he feels to his father’s service. This moment captures the pride and joy found in the simple elements of military family life.

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service

