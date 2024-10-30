Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service [Image 12 of 13]

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    In a tender moment away from the rigors of military life, Sgt. Kristopher Sparks enjoys quality time with his younger son during a holiday light show, reflecting the warmth and joy of his family life.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 21:25
    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service

