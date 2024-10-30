Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service [Image 8 of 13]

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Sgt. Kristopher Sparks stands in full dress uniform, exuding a sense of pride and professionalism. His uniform, adorned with medals and insignia, reflects his commendable service and dedication to his military career.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 21:25
    Photo ID: 8734118
    VIRIN: 241104-A-FN691-2151
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 651.86 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balancing Acts: Sgt. Kristopher Sparks on Fatherhood and Service

