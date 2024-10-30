Lorenzen retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Command Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen smiles at a formal ceremony for his retirement at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on November 3, 2024, after 31 years of service. Lorenzen became the Command Chief in 2021 after working most of his career in aircraft maintenance. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman