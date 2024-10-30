Lorenzen and family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen retires from military service at a formal ceremony at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on November 3, 2024, after 31 years of service. Lorenzen became the Command Chief in 2021 after working most of his career in aircraft maintenance. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman