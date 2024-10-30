Command Chief Ron Lorenzen retires

Family, friends and military members gathered to celebrate the retirement of Command Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, over the November training weekend.



Lorenzen retired during a formal ceremony after 31 years of service.



“For myself, this has been a wonderful and humbling experience,” said Lorenzen.



Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th ARW Commander, said that she could not express her appreciation and respect for Lorenzen in only the few moments of her speech.



“The friendship and admiration I have for him will be never ending as he moves into a new phase of his life with his family,” said Morrison.



Lorenzen was promoted to Command Chief in October of 2021 after working most of his career in aircraft maintenance.



Lorenzen began his career in the Air Force in 1992 after graduating from North High School in Sioux City.



Following basic and technical training Lorenzen began working as a KC-10 crew chief with the 9th Air Refueling Squadron at March Air Force Base in California.



Lorenzen said a base closure at the time caused the KC-10s to be moved from March to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, where he finished his time on active-duty in June of 2000.



Following a short break in service, Lorenzen returned to his home in Sioux City where he joined the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Fighter Wing, as a traditional Guard member in May of 2001.



The timing of Lorenzen’s transition to the Iowa ANG unit was perfect as the unit was transitioning from an F-16 fighter wing to an air refueling wing in the early 2000s.



After working his way through the ranks as a KC-135 maintainer, Lorenzen was eventually selected as the maintenance group superintendent before becoming the 185th ARW Command Chief.



“I am very grateful to have served with so many amazing Airmen and it has been a privilege to serve at the 185th,” said Lorenzen, “I am proud of our unit and all that we have accomplished as a Wing.”



Lorenzen was succeeded by Command Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell in September.

