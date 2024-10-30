Presidential appreciation

U.S. Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Ron Lorenzen, right, is presented with presidential letter of appreciation from Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander, left, at a formal ceremony for his retirement at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa on November 3, 2024, after 31 years of service. Lorenzen became the Command Chief in 2021 after working most of his career in aircraft maintenance. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8733826
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-KI557-1073
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.85 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Hometown:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
Command Chief Ron Lorenzen retires
