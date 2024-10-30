Challenge accepted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey coins MSgt. Thomas Hagans, an EOD technician with the 125th Fighter Wing at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base in Jacksonville, Florida 3 November 2024. Hagan received a coin for his sustained superior performance in the Florida National Guard Joint Operations Center during the recent storm activations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Christopher Milbrodt, released.)