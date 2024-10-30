Challenge accepted

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    125th Fighter Wing

    The Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey coins MSgt. Thomas Hagans, an EOD technician with the 125th Fighter Wing at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base in Jacksonville, Florida 3 November 2024. Hagan received a coin for his sustained superior performance in the Florida National Guard Joint Operations Center during the recent storm activations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Christopher Milbrodt, released.)

