Fun is spelled EOD

The Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey spends the morning with Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordinance Disposal Shop and experienced what it's like to suit up in their equipment at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base in Jacksonville, Florida 3 November 2024. The EOD Airmen set up several training demonstrations for display to include their bomb-resistant suit, disposal and detection equipment and capped the event with a small, controlled demolition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Christopher Milbrodt, released.)