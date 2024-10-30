Fun is spelled EOD

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    125th Fighter Wing

    The Assistant Adjutant General Air and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey spends the morning with Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordinance Disposal Shop and experienced what it's like to suit up in their equipment at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base in Jacksonville, Florida 3 November 2024. The EOD Airmen set up several training demonstrations for display to include their bomb-resistant suit, disposal and detection equipment and capped the event with a small, controlled demolition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Christopher Milbrodt, released.)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8733794
    VIRIN: 241103-F-LQ174-6715
    Resolution: 6978x4595
    Size: 17.56 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    EOD
    125FW
    FLANG
    FloridaFirst

