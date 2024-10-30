Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment [Image 2 of 6]

    Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Eric Tagayuna 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan speaks with Federal Fire Department (Fed-Fire) leadership during her recent visit to Station 15 at Schofield Barracks. The visit is part of Sullivan's first 90 days meeting with garrison directorates and agencies to better understand their missions.

    This work, Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Garrison Commander engages with FED Fire during 90-day assessment

