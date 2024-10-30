U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan speaks with Federal Fire Department (Fed-Fire) leadership during her recent visit to Station 15 at Schofield Barracks. The visit is part of Sullivan's first 90 days meeting with garrison directorates and agencies to better understand their missions.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8733589
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-OX415-3758
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison Commander engages with FED Fire during 90-day assessment
No keywords found.