    Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment [Image 6 of 6]

    Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Eric Tagayuna 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Station 15 Fed-Fire personnel gather for a group photo with Col. Sullivan during her garrison assessment visit. The station is staffed by Navy firefighters who provide emergency response services to the Schofield Barracks community.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8733593
    VIRIN: 241028-A-OX415-7947
    Resolution: 5117x3405
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Garrison Commander engages with FED Fire during 90-day assessment

