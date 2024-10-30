Federal firefighters share insights about Station 15's emergency response capabilities with Col. Sullivan. The commander's visit allowed for informal discussions with first responders to learn about their day-to-day operations at Schofield Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8733590
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-OX415-2193
|Resolution:
|3036x2020
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Commander Gets First-Hand Look at Fed Fire Mission During 90-Day Assessment [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison Commander engages with FED Fire during 90-day assessment
No keywords found.