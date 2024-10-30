Garrison Commander engages with FED Fire during 90-day assessment

Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Station 15 Fed-Fire personnel gather for a group photo with Col. Sullivan during her...... read more read more Photo By Eric Tagayuna | Station 15 Fed-Fire personnel gather for a group photo with Col. Sullivan during her garrison assessment visit. The station is staffed by Navy firefighters who provide emergency response services to the Schofield Barracks community. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai'i - U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan recently visited Federal Fire Department Station 15 as part of her ongoing 90-day assessment of garrison operations and services.



The visit provided an opportunity for Sullivan to learn firsthand about the critical emergency response capabilities that Fed-Fire provides to the Schofield Barracks community.



"Understanding the full scope of our garrison services and meeting the dedicated professionals who provide them is essential," Sullivan said. "These visits help me better understand how we can support their missions."



During the tour, firefighters, who staff the station around the clock, demonstrated their primary response equipment and discussed daily operations. While the modern facility doesn't feature a traditional fire pole, it houses state-of-the-art emergency response vehicles and gear used to protect the installation's soldiers, families, and civilians.



Station 15's firefighters, known as "Fed-Fire," shared insights about their unique role serving an Army installation while operating under Navy leadership. The team highlighted their emergency response protocols and discussed how they integrate with other first responders across Oahu.



"Our Fed-Fire team exemplifies the joint-service collaboration that makes our installations stronger," Sullivan noted. "Their professionalism and readiness directly contribute to the safety and security of our garrison community."



The commander's visit is part of a broader effort to engage with various directorates and agencies within the garrison during her first 90 days. These interactions allow for both formal briefings and informal "talk story" sessions with personnel at all levels.



Station 15 continues to maintain round-the-clock readiness, providing fire protection and emergency services to Schofield Barracks' soldiers, families, and civilian workforce.