The assumption of command

Col. Brett Newman, commander of the 911th Maintenance Group, passes the guidon to Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th Maintenance Squadron, during the 911th MXS Assumption of Command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolized the trust placed in the incoming commander to lead the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)