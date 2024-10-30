The first address

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th Maintenance Squadron, addresses the squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Velazquez gave his appreciation for the Airmen’s service and dedication while promising to lead with integrity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)