The first address

Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th Maintenance Squadron, addresses the squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Velazquez gave his appreciation for the Airmen’s service and dedication while promising to lead with integrity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8733574
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-NX941-1233
|Resolution:
|5315x3536
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
