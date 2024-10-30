Words for the new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brett Newman, commander of the 911th Maintenance Group, speaks to attendees of the 911th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Newman introduced Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th MXS, to the squadron by speaking on his background and achievements during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)