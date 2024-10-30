Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Words for the new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Words for the new commander

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Col. Brett Newman, commander of the 911th Maintenance Group, speaks to attendees of the 911th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. Newman introduced Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th MXS, to the squadron by speaking on his background and achievements during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8733573
    VIRIN: 241102-F-NX941-1095
    Resolution: 5868x3904
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Words for the new commander [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The assumption of command
    Standing at attention
    Words for the new commander
    The first address

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Tradition
    Assumption of Command
    Maintenance
    911 AW
    Steel Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download