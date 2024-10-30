Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing at attention

    PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas Weber 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Col. Brett Newman, commander of the 911th Maintenance Group, and Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th Maintenance Squadron, stand at attention during the national anthem at the 911th MXS Assumption of Command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8733572
    VIRIN: 241102-F-NX941-1037
    Resolution: 5868x3904
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Standing at attention [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Lucas Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    Tradition
    Assumption of Command
    Maintenance
    911 AW
    Steel Airman

