Standing at attention

Col. Brett Newman, commander of the 911th Maintenance Group, and Maj. Nicholas Velazquez Jr., commander of the 911th Maintenance Squadron, stand at attention during the national anthem at the 911th MXS Assumption of Command ceremony at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 2, 2024. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucas M. Weber)