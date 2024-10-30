Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Andrew Ries, newly appointed 114th Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks during an assumption of command ceremony Nov. 2, 2024 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The assumption of command in the military ensures the continuation of leadership and responsibility, as well as furthering the unit’s commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kyle St. Pierre)