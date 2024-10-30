Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Andrew Ries, newly appointed 114th Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks during an assumption of command ceremony Nov. 2, 2024 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The assumption of command in the military ensures the continuation of leadership and responsibility, as well as furthering the unit’s commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kyle St. Pierre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8733338
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-OP380-1079
    Resolution: 3676x2941
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron
    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron
    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron
    Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    assumption of command
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download