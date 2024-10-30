Maj. Ries assumes command of the 114th Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Andrew Ries, 114th Maintenance Squadron commander, stands in front of Master Sgt. Mark Luvaas, 114th Maintenance Squadron 1st Sgt., during an assumption of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Nov 2, 2024. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St. Pierre)